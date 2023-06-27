Governor JB Pritzker signed dozens of bills into law this month. Here’s a few you may not have heard about yet. Some of the new laws require insurance coverage for preventative liver screenings and medically necessary compression sleeves.
There’s also one that requires new construction of single-family homes and apartment buildings to include basic infrastructure for electric vehicle charging stations. Representative Robyn Gabel of Evanston sponsored the bill in the house.
Another new law aims to help with the current teacher shortage in Illinois and was sponsored by Senator Tom Bennett of Gibson City.
Other new laws will help survivors of human trafficking get any criminal records expunged and let podiatrists give basic vaccinations to adult patients.