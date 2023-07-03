The storms from this past weekend claimed two lives in St. Louis and in both cases, downed trees fell on the victims and their survivors and friends say there were delays in getting first responders to the scene.
On Saturday afternoon, a line of strong storms pushed through the region with high winds, rain, hail, and lightning. A tree was apparently struck by lightning in the 5200 block of Hamilton Avenue in St. Louis, causing the tree to fall into a home with a 5-year-old boy and his mother inside. The mother could not remove the debris where her son was trapped and says it took several attempts to get through to 9-1-1 and then still more time until first responders arrived on the scene. The child was identified as 5-year-old RJ Lawrence III.
Later in the day Saturday a large tree branch fell onto a car parked where a 33-year-old woman was sitting in the Grove neighborhood of St. Louis. She too was injured and trapped, with neighbors saying it took nearly 40 minutes to get help at the scene. The woman later died but has not yet been identified.
Authorities say they are looking into both incidents and reports of delays in getting through to 9-1-1 and response time.