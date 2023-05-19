The Jersey County Clerk made a $5,000 donation to the Grafton City Council at this week’s meeting. Daniel Schetter has stated that his goal is to help the smaller cities in Jersey County to bolster government services, and Grafton is one of the beneficiaries.
Grafton Mayor Mike Morrow:
The gift was made possible through the County Clerk’s office from traffic ticket revenue in the county. In March, the Jersey County Board recently spent just under $15,000 updating the radios for police in Elsah and Grafton after the county switched to digital equipment.