After 33 years in local law enforcement and two stints with the Bethalto police department, Chief Mike Dixon is taking off the shield. Dixon retired from his chief duties this month and was recognized for his efforts at Monday’s trustee meeting. He’ll be replaced by Deputy Chief Jason Lamb who was sworn in last night.
Lamb says he became interested in police work as a kid and got involved as a cadet:
The Big Z asked Dixon about his most memorable accomplishments.
During his tenure, Dixon lead the department through the hiring of nearly half a roster of new officers, mitigated the change to regional 911 dispatchers and helped raise about $75 thousand dollars in donations to dispense to needy children and families.