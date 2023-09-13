The 51st annual Alton Fall Historic Home and Building Tour will have a different look and feel to it this year. On Saturday, October 7th, the Alton Area Landmarks Association has put together a tour that includes stops at seven of the historic churches of Alton.
Association President Terry Sharp tells The Big Z about some of the differences in this year’s tour.
Association member Eric Shiltus tells The Big Z this tour will feature the personalities of the different churches.
Stops on this year’s tour are: St. Paul Episcopal Church, SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, First Presbyterian Church, Union Avenue Baptist, Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church, First Unitarian Church of Alton, and The Bridge Church. Tickets are $10 per person. For more information, go to http://www.altonlandmarks.org/