An expected dip in sports wagering in Illinois in April wasn’t as bad as most thought.
Figures released by the Illinois Gaming Board showed sports betting sites took in total bets just shy of $900 million. That is compared to over $1 billion in March, but a dip was expected because of no marque sporting events in April.
Dave Briggs with PlayIllinois.com said Illinois continues to be one of the best sports betting markets in the country.
“In April, Illinois was second in the nation in all three main categories,” said Briggs to The Center Square. “They were second in total handle, second in revenue and second in taxes collected, so that is really important for the state.”
Illinois took in over $14 million in sports betting taxes in April, surpassing Pennsylvania at $13 million. Sportsbooks in Illinois were taxed at an effective rate of 17.7% in April, compared to nearly 26% in Pennsylvania.
Through the first four months of the year, Illinois ranks second in betting handle at over $3.9 billion, second in revenue at over $340 million, and third in taxes collected from sports betting with over $56 million collected by the state.
“Of the big sports betting markets, Illinois and New York are the only ones continually growing month-over-month,” said Briggs.
Briggs said the “sky’s the limit” in Illinois because another sports book is expected to join the mix this year.
“Hopefully just before the NFL season, we will get an eighth sportsbook in Illinois when Circa Sportsbook launches,” said Briggs.