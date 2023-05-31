Included in the new recently passed $50.6 billion state budget in Illinois are some healthy pay raises for lawmakers, and tax increases for tax payers.
The Democratic majority included the raises after giving themselves a boost in pay just last year. The base salary for the General Assembly is now at $89,675 a year.
State Rep. Martin McLaughlin, R-Barrington Hills, who voted against the raises, said it is only a part time job.
“This is the most ridiculous thing I have ever seen,” said McLaughlin. “I want to apologize to the taxpayer. I actually went out last year and thanked and apologized and asked were you aware that we passed a pay raise at 11 o’clock at night on a Thursday. They were shocked.”
The raise makes Illinois legislators some of the highest paid in the country. McLaughlin said in comparison, lawmakers in nearby Iowa and Indiana make closer to $25,000 a year.
Meanwhile, state Rep. Dan Caulkins, R-Decatur, reminds Illinoisans that the election-year tax breaks by Democrats are expiring, which means the grocery tax is coming back and another gas tax hike is coming.
“It will be the second one this year, Jan. 1st and now another on July 1st, so people of Illinois are going to pay more in taxes, that's a given,” said Caulkins.
Caulkins said Illinois can’t sustain this type of spending as he has seen the budget go from $38 billion to this year’s over $50 billion in just five years.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker is pleased with what his Democratic colleagues included in the budget.
“This budget makes transformative investments in the children and families of Illinois while building on our record of fiscal responsibility,” said Pritzker in a statement.