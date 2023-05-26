Alton Police have confirmed a deceased male subject was located earlier this (Friday) evening.
He was located in the Wood River Creek at the overpass with East Broadway.
Alton Police Officers and Alton Fire Department members were on scene and were assisted by East Alton Police Officers and the Madison County Coroner's Office.
The subject has been identified but will not be publicly identified until proper family notification has been made.
Initial investigation did not reveal anything overtly suspicious but the official cause of death will be determined by the Madison County Coroner’s Office at a later.