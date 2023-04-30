A door-to-door salespeople will be out with the warmer weather, so the Better Business Bureau wants you to be aware you your rights and theirs. Some communities require solicitors to have a license, so it is advised you know the rules for where you live.
If a permit is required in your town, you should check to make sure solicitors have that permit and that they can provide you with identification before you discuss any type of transaction. BBB Investigator Don O’Brien says it’s OK to say “no.”
You should also be wary of high-pressure sales tactics, like insisting that you must make a purchase immediately or repeated refusal to take no for an answer. You can always take more time to think about a purchase and get back in touch with the company later.