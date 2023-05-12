Saying it seems as though many lawmakers want to hold everyone accountable for someone’s actions except for the individual who actually committed the crime, State Representative CD Davidsmeyer (R-Jacksonville) is standing in opposition to a new gun bill. He says HB218 creates a pathway for civil liability for the firearm industry but wants to know what the state’s Attorney General is doing to address gun violence, especially in high-crime cities like Chicago.
Davidsmeyer says gunmakers will be held responsible for what is considered dangerous marketing that contributes to gun violence under the bill approved in the Illinois House Wednesday evening. It was approved along party lines.