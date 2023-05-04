The historical reenactment presentation called Vintage Voices will once again return to the Alton City Cemetery this October. The event consists of tours held in the Alton City Cemetery where many of Alton’s historic figures are buried. Auditions for actors for this outdoor event will be held next month at the Alton YWCA.
Vintage Voices Committee Chair Jody Basola tells The Big Z they are looking for specific people to help portray the interesting people of Alton’s past.
Auditions will be held Saturday, June 24th from noon to 4pm at the Alton YWCA and no reservation is needed. You’ll be asked to do a cold reading from a past script. To learn more, go to www.facebook.com/vintagevoicestours