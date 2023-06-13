D-Day in Grafton! Grafton’s vertical cliffs at the Flat Rock were the perfect backdrop for Company D, 2nd Battalion U.S. Army Rangers, St. Louis as they set up camp on Friday and Saturday, June 9th and 10th.
With audio recordings of Bob Hope’s USO shows playing in the background, authentically uniformed volunteer reenactors shared their extensive knowledge and memorabilia of the historic D-Day battle at Omaha Beach, France, on June 6, 1944. The Army Rangers used only climbing ladders, grappling hooks, and ropes—no safety equipment—to scale the 100-foot cliffs at Pointe du Hoc under fire from the German positions above.
“The Rangers came to support our newly formed Veteran’s Commission and our planning efforts for our Veteran’s Memorial,” said Mayor Mike Morrow. The St. Louis based Army reenactors are excited about the proposed Grafton Memorial and its centerpiece replicating the Army Rangers climbing the cliffs at Pointe du Hoc.
Technical Sergeant John Pietrusinski, a founding member of the reenactor group, said “Our mission is to educate the public about D-Day. We purchase our own equipment; just uniforms and rifles cost about $2500. Our two tanks are privately owned and some of us who own WWII jeeps offer rides to visitors.” The slightly uneven terrain at Flat Rock (and no seat belts) provided adults and children with a safer sense of Army jeep travel.
In addition to the climbing equipment, the Rangers brought displays of medic items, Army cots, a mess kit, weapons, grenades, smoke bombs, posters, and photographs. Visitors were treated to a walk back in time, learning about WWII Army life and equipment as well as its hardships, dangers of battle and the incredible loss of life on Omaha Beach.
Kevin Owens, president of the 501 (c) 3 organization, said, “Our tents are made by Armbruster Tentmakers in Springfield, from the same pattern and duck fabric they used to make WWII tents, so they are not reproductions.” As for carrying on their mission, both Kevin and John agree that attracting young people to the Army Rangers is no problem, but the purchase cost of equipment for 16-to-18-year-old reenactors is a challenge, even though some items can be loaned.
For more information see the reenactment groups web page at https://www.facebook.com/2ndRangersSTL/
Photos provided by Dave Sanford, City Photographer.