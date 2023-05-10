One of Illinois’ utility watchdogs says a new rate hike request by central and southern Illinois’ largest energy provider is “unjust and unreasonable.” Ameren Illinois has asked the Illinois Commerce Commission for about $160 million on the natural gas side of the company.
Citizen’s Utility Board spokesman Jim Chilsen tells The Big Z they are urging regulators to slash the proposal by at least $59.2 million.
Ameren Illinois spokesperson Marcelyn Love tells The Big Z they are working on the transition to renewable energy.
Love goes on to say, "The principal reason for the increase in natural gas costs over the last couple of years is due to the higher cost of the natural gas commodity (supply side). As a delivery-only company, Ameren Illinois purchases natural gas from the competitive wholesale market at no mark-up. Supply costs make up one-half to two-thirds of a customer's total bill. Customers are paying higher prices because of spikes to natural gas prices. We are just now beginning to see those prices come down again."
The Illinois Commerce Commission will hold hearings and take comments over the next eight months or so before rendering a decision. If approved, new rates would take effect early next year. You can listen to the full interviews here:
Chilsen:
Love: