Food pantries around the area are experiencing the usual lull in donations heading into late-spring and early-summer. Traditionally, donations are at their highest during the holiday season, but hunger is a year-round problem, as a representative of at least one organization is quick to point out.
The Crisis Food Center in Alton is serving a large number of families on a continued basis, according to its director, Nick Kessinger. He tells The Big Z the need is way up from just a year ago.
He believes at least some of that is due to some pandemic-era programs coming to an end. If you have any questions, or would like to donate either food or money, you can call the Crisis Food Center at 462-8201.
You can also use that number if you are in need of assistance.