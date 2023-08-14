As new and returning college students head into the Fall Semester, the Better Business Bureau wants to remind them about the potential pitfalls of getting that first credit card. It is not uncommon to see credit card companies pitch their product to students, who BBB Investigator Don O'Brien tells The Big Z many times do not understand how they actually work.
He says there are also phony credit card offers out there that are designed to access personal information. O’Brien also marvels at the notion that some young people loan their credit cards to friends or classmates, not understanding the potential harm that could do to them financially.