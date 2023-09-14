Madison County continues to battle litter issues with its Clean Communities Program. During the past year, residents, community groups and volunteers worked together to pick up litter throughout the county. This Saturday (September 16) is National Cleanup Day.
Madison County Resource Management Coordinator Brandon Banks tells the Big Z the county has given out more than 3,700 free resource tool kits since the program started a few years ago.
The kits include trash bags, reflective vests, gloves, and litter grabbers. You can call 618-296-4468 or go online to: www.madisoncountybz.com