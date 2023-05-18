Madison County Board members are hoping to get a tour of the old Wood River Township Hospital property sometime within the next several weeks. Since the hospital’s closure in the early two-thousands, Madison County government has used the building to house several agencies and for storage. The building has been determined to be too large for the county’s needs and needs renovation, in part due to its asbestos content.
Tim Baker from consulting firm GRP Wegman told the board they crunched the numbers and determined the least expensive option would be to renovate the property and lease a portion of it out to a third party to recover some of the cost.
Board member Bill Stoutenborough of Alton said he’s worried about the status of the electrical system and boilers in the building. He also asked what transitional problems might occur. Lastly, Stoutenborough questioned if a lease-back program would in fact be the most cost-effective way to pay for any renovation.
Board chair pro-tem Mick Madison of Bethalto said he’d like all board members to become engaged in the process and get something done about the Wood River property, as it’s been a discussion topic since 20-17.