After hearing a report in May about the costs associated with tearing-down, renovating, or possibly leasing some space at the former Wood River Hospital building, the Madison County Board did not discuss the matter as part of its June meeting Wednesday night.
But board chair Kurt Prenzler made reference to it when he spoke during the public comment session near the beginning of the meeting. Prenzler criticized the May meeting’s presentation as a “30-minute sales pitch” and said he toured the property since then.
Here's a bit of what Prenzler said during his public comment speech, the first time he’s ever given comments during that time, which is generally reserved for audience members.
Mick Madison has not responded yet to Prenzler’s allegation.
After the meeting, Prenzler would not tell The Big Z what he hopes will happen with the former Wood River Hospital property, but said he thinks it was a mistake for the county to acquire it in the year 2000 for $800,000. It currently houses several county government department offices and services.