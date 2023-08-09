The 13th annual Busey Bank Edwardsville Rotary Criterium Festival is coming up in a little more than a week, and the event is now part of the Illinois Cup. Also a fundraiser and community celebration hosted by the Edwardsville Rotary Club, the festival includes a series of high-speed bicycle races complimented by a foot race and free kids’ races.
Some of downtown Edwardsville’s streets will be closed at noon to prepare for the extravaganza that starts at noon on Saturday, August 19th. Race Director Brian Mulhall tells The Big Z that’s three hours earlier than it had been in the past.
Even if you are not a fan of bicycle racing, there’s still plenty to do. Downtown Edwardsville will be bustling with live music, activities for all ages. For more information, go to https://edwardsvillecriterium.page/