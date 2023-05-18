Despite several appeals in support of a cannabis dispensary downtown, the Wood River City Council rescinded an ordinance passed in January that allowed for one dispensary and moved to place the issue on a binding referendum next spring.
Councilman Jeremy Plank tells the Big Z the issue needed broader representation.
As he listened to several appeals from supporters of the dispensary, newly elected councilman Dr. David Ayres said he conducted his own research by calling more than 70 registered voters.
The council approved the measure 3-2 with councilman Scott Tweedy and Mayor Tom Stalcup dissenting. The referendum will ask residents if they favor a cannabis dispensary within the city limits and if they favor one located specifically in the downtown district.