wood river sign.jpg

Despite several appeals in support of a cannabis dispensary downtown, the Wood River City Council rescinded an ordinance passed in January that allowed for one dispensary and moved to place the issue on a binding referendum next spring.

Councilman Jeremy Plank tells the Big Z the issue needed broader representation.

plank - council 2

As he listened to several appeals from supporters of the dispensary, newly elected councilman Dr. David Ayres said he conducted his own research by calling more than 70 registered voters.

ayers - council 2

The council approved the measure 3-2 with councilman Scott Tweedy and Mayor Tom Stalcup dissenting. The referendum will ask residents if they favor a cannabis dispensary within the city limits and if they favor one located specifically in the downtown district.