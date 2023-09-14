Alton’s Riverview Drive project has been finished for about a week, and now it’s time to pay the bill. Approximately $1.8-million was the cost for Phase 2, and a lot of that was covered by ARPA funds.
But there was some moving around of the cash that also included insurance money. Seventh Ward Alderman Nate Keener said that by doing it that way, it would free up some money for the city when they need to replace equipment.
Part of the wall gave way in January 2020 after significant rains caused a mudslide.