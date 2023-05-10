The Alton City Council is expected to approve a $355,000 payment for the completion of Phase One of the Riverview Drive repair project. That is the balance that was left following the stabilization work that has been ongoing in recent months that included driving 35 – 50 foot “nails” into the ground to anchor the subsequent work to rebuild the area.
Alton Public Works Director Mike Parsons tells The Big Z it’s time to start on Phase Two.
Phase 2 will cost an estimated $1.2 million, and is being paid for in part with ARPA funding.