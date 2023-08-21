Parking lot upgrades could be coming soon to some Wood River parks. The Wood River City Council is expected to move forward with a grant application that would partially pay for parking lot improvements and infrastructure upgrades at Belk Park Golf Course.
Parks and Recreation Director Jason Woody offered the council two proposals at its last meeting; one was for workout and cardio equipment for the new Rec Center, the other was for the parking lot improvements.
If awarded, the Metro East Park District grant would cover $100 thousand dollars of the estimated $250 thousand dollar project.