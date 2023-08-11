The Alton City Council approved most items in front of it Wednesday, but one bill regarding Alton Main Street went unpaid. The city has paid the organization just over $5,300 quarterly for as long as most can remember, but that money has come from the General Fund, which has caused some concern for at least one member of the board.
Third Ward Alderman Ray Strebel wants to see the payments continue, but from a different fund.
A resolution was introduced later in the meeting by the newest alderman on the board, John Meehan, who represents the city’s Fifth Ward. His proposal would create an internal budget, a document which the various factions on the board have been unable to agree upon so far this fiscal year.