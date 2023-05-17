The Wood River City Council could be pumping the brakes on a proposed cannabis dispensary. The council has called a special session today (Wednesday) at 5 p.m. to discuss rescinding an ordinance that was passed a few months ago that approved a cannabis dispensary in the downtown area.
The new proposal would seek to put the question on a ballot and leave the decision to the voters in Wood River. Councilman Jeremy Plank tells the Big Z it’s about the will of the residents which previous councils seemed to ignore at times:
The original ordinance was passed by a vote of 4-1 with Plank offering the lone “no” vote, but the election of two new members, Bill Dettmers and David Ayers, to the council could result in a shift in opinion. The council also plans to go into closed session to discuss matters relating to personnel.