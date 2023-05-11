The Alton City Council has approved spending $200,000 in ARPA funds to fix the restroom situation at James Killion Park at Salu. The park sees a lot of activity throughout the year, and 4th Ward Alderwoman Rosie Brown says a functional bathroom facility is needed.
This resolution budgets the money to work up a plan, and there are 4 or 5 proposals that will be considered, according to Park and Recreation Director Mike Haynes, There has been some concern about vandalism at the park, which he tells The Big Z is being considered.
Not all are on board with the plan, as 2nd Ward Alderwoman Carolyn MacAfee says she believes there are other parks around town – some that don’t have bathrooms – could better use the money. You can listen to a statement from Alderwoman Brown and Chair of the James Killion Beautification and Enhancement Committee Shelia Goins here: