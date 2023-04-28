Corn and soybean planting remains ahead of schedule as we hear in the weekly crop report. 18 percent of corn and 15 percent of soybeans are now in the ground, surpassing last year's progress and the five-year average. Crop Statistician Mark Schleusener looks at winter wheat in Illinois.
Average statewide topsoil moisture came in at one percent very short, seven percent short, 66 percent adequate and 26 percent surplus. As of Sunday, soil temperatures ranged from the upper 30's and low 40's in northern Illinois to the upper 40's and low 50's in southern areas.