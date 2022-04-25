A man convicted in the December 2021 murder of an Illinois sheriff’s deputy has been sentenced to life in prison with no parole. 40-year-old Ray Tate of Hopkinsville, Kentucky shot and killed Wayne County deputy Sean Riley after he responded to a motorist assist along Interstate-64 near the Illinois-Indiana border.
Authorities believed Tate then went on a spree of violent crimes after fatally shooting the officer, which included carjackings and robberies in Illinois and Missouri. He was taken into custody during a hostage situation near Carlyle. As part of the guilty plea deal, many of the other lesser charges he was facing connected to the day-long incident were dropped.