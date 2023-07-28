Extreme Heat

With extreme heat gripping the Riverbend and beyond, we're happy to share a list of cooling center locations around Madison County that was passed on to us:

Village of East Alton

Keasler Recreation Complex

615 Third St., East Alton

Open daily 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

East Alton Ice Arena

631 Lewis & Clark Blvd., East Alton

10 a.m.-10 p.m.

Village of Godfrey

Godfrey Village Hall

6810 Godfrey Road, Godfrey

8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday to Friday

Village of Bethalto

213 N. Prairie, Bethalto

9 a.m.-5 p.m.

*Open to village residents only

Granite City

Granite City Township hall 8-3:30

Granite City Police Department lobby 24 hours

Village of Glen Carbon

Glen Carbon Police Department – Community Room

149 N. Main, Glen Carbon

8 a.m.-9 p.m.

Glen Carbon Centennial Library

198 S. Main, Glen Carbon

9 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday to Thursday

9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday to Saturday

City of Highland

Weinheimer Community Center

1100 Main St., Highland

Open daily 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Madison County

Administration Building

157 N. Main St., Edwardsville

8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday

Edwardsville cooling centers and hours

• Main Street Community Center, 1003 N. Main St., 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday to Friday

• Edwardsville Public Library, 112 S. Kansas, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m Friday and Saturday, noon-5 p.m. Sunday

• YMCA Niebur Center, 1200 Esic Drive 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday to Saturday

• YMCA Meyer Center, 7348 Goshen Road, 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday to Saturday

• Edwardsville Public Safety Building, 333 S. Main St., 8 a.m.-5 p.m. daily