With extreme heat gripping the Riverbend and beyond, we're happy to share a list of cooling center locations around Madison County that was passed on to us:
Village of East Alton
Keasler Recreation Complex
615 Third St., East Alton
Open daily 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
East Alton Ice Arena
631 Lewis & Clark Blvd., East Alton
10 a.m.-10 p.m.
Village of Godfrey
Godfrey Village Hall
6810 Godfrey Road, Godfrey
8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday to Friday
Village of Bethalto
213 N. Prairie, Bethalto
9 a.m.-5 p.m.
*Open to village residents only
Granite City
Granite City Township hall 8-3:30
Granite City Police Department lobby 24 hours
Village of Glen Carbon
Glen Carbon Police Department – Community Room
149 N. Main, Glen Carbon
8 a.m.-9 p.m.
Glen Carbon Centennial Library
198 S. Main, Glen Carbon
9 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday to Thursday
9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday to Saturday
City of Highland
Weinheimer Community Center
1100 Main St., Highland
Open daily 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
Madison County
Administration Building
157 N. Main St., Edwardsville
8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday
Edwardsville cooling centers and hours
• Main Street Community Center, 1003 N. Main St., 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday to Friday
• Edwardsville Public Library, 112 S. Kansas, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m Friday and Saturday, noon-5 p.m. Sunday
• YMCA Niebur Center, 1200 Esic Drive 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday to Saturday
• YMCA Meyer Center, 7348 Goshen Road, 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday to Saturday
• Edwardsville Public Safety Building, 333 S. Main St., 8 a.m.-5 p.m. daily