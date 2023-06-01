The scourge of opioid abuse continues to ravage the United States in small communities and large. OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center in Alton is hosting another community conversation on the topic in a couple of weeks, and registration for the free talk is now open.
Lauren Savoie, Grant and Project Manager with Jersey Community Hospital (an OSF partner) tells The Big Z the event will focus on Opioid Use Disorder.
Part of the discussion will deal with the stigma associated with the disease.
The event in Alton will be held on June 16 from 10:30am – 1pm. It’s free and lunch will be provided, but registration is required. There are also similar events earlier in the week in Jerseyville and White Hall.
To register for the Alton event: https://AltonConversation.eventbrite.com
To register for the Jerseyville or White Hall events: lsavoie@jch.org