Friday night’s Alton High School football game against Triad High School will be another with limited attendance. Only parents and immediate family members of the football players, cheerleaders, and marching band will be allowed at the stadium.
Anyone else wanting to watch the game will have to do so through a link you can find below.
All fans will have to sit in the bleachers unless going to the concession stand or the restroom; no outside bags for students; and all adult bags will be searched.
There will be no such restrictions on the Triad fans, but they will be required to enter through the visitor’s gate only.
A message from the school’s athletic department indicates they will continue to evaluate and monitor things and hope to be back to full attendance for the home game on September 15.
https://fan.hudl.com/United-States/IL/Alton/organization/1747/Alton-High-School/schedule?date=2023-09-03T05%3A00%3A00.000Z&range=Week&s=U2NoZWR1bGVFbnRyeVB1YmxpY1N1bW1hcnk2NDdmZWYwMWI3MjVhMTI4MWQ0NzFkNzk%3D