You will continue to see barricades in the Belle Street and State Street areas near downtown Alton for a while longer. The sewer separation project is making progress, and it currently has Belle Street south of Hamilton Street to 10th Street remains closed to all traffic.
Also, 10th Street remains closed west of US 67 to Belle Street, with pavement restoration work now underway. Sheppard, Morgan, and Schwaab Civil Engineer Justin Kleinschmidt tells The Big Z crews are uncovering a lot of sewer infrastructure from when the city was founded.
He says all of the work on these projects should wrap up around the end of fall of this year.