State Rep. Amy Elik (R-Alton)

As of July 1, a bill sponsored and supported by a trio of area lawmakers became law. State Representative  Amy Elik (R-Alton) passed legislation in the Illinois House of Representatives that provides that Constitution Day (September 17) shall also be a commemorative holiday within school calendars.

She explains:

She notes this would not create a day off of school. It was carried by Senator Erica Harriss (56th-Glen Carbon), where Senator Jason Plummer (R-Edwardsville) signed on as a Chief Co-Sponsor of the legislation. law.

Current commemorative holidays include:

•       Jan. 17 - The birthday of Muhammad Ali

•       Jan. 28 - Christa McAuliffe Day (commemoration of space exploration)

•       Feb. 15 - The birthday of Susan B. Anthony

•       Mar. 29 - Vietnam War Veterans Day

•       Sept. 11 - 9/11 Day of Remembrance

•       School day immediately preceding Veterans’ Day

•       Oct. 1 - Recycling Day

•       Oct. 7 - Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans’ Remembrance Day

•       Dec. 7 - Pearl Harbor Veterans’ Remembrance Day