A bill sponsored and supported by a trio of area lawmakers is heading to the governor’s desk. State Representative Amy Elik (R-Alton) passed legislation in the Illinois House of Representatives that provides that Constitution Day (September 17) shall also be a commemorative holiday within school calendars.
She explains:
Constitution Day is recognized federally but not by the State of Illinois. She notes this would not create a day off of school. It was carried by Senator Erica Harriss (56th-Glen Carbon), where Senator Jason Plummer (R-Edwardsville) signed on as a Chief Co-Sponsor of the legislation. law. If signed into law, the bill will go into effect July 1 of this year.
Current commemorative holidays include:
• Jan. 17 - The birthday of Muhammad Ali
• Jan. 28 - Christa McAuliffe Day (commemoration of space exploration)
• Feb. 15 - The birthday of Susan B. Anthony
• Mar. 29 - Vietnam War Veterans Day
• Sept. 11 - 9/11 Day of Remembrance
• School day immediately preceding Veterans’ Day
• Oct. 1 - Recycling Day
• Oct. 7 - Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans’ Remembrance Day
• Dec. 7 - Pearl Harbor Veterans’ Remembrance Day