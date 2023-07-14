The new Alton Godfrey Rotary Park will host its first of two concerts this summer tonight. Rotary Park is located at Third and Easton Streets across from Alton City Hall. Alton Main Street Executive Director Sara McGibany tells The Big Z presenting sponsor Simmons Hanly Conroy reached out to her to book the bands.
The Funky Butt Brass Band will play tonight, and Aaron Kamm & the One Drops will be on stage August 18th. Each concert starts at 7pm and is expected to last about 2 hours, and you are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chair.