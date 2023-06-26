Alton Main Street and Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau have teamed up with presenting sponsor Simmons Hanly Conroy to announce two summer concerts at the new Alton Godfrey Rotary Park. Both concerts are free to attend and will be held from 7 – 9pm.
Alton Main Street Executive Director Sara McGibany tells The Big Z she was tasked with booking the bands.
Each concert is expected to last about 2 hours, and you are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chair. There will be some food and beverage available for purchase on-site.