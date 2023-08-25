There’s a food fight of sorts underway in Wood River.
According to Matt and Amy Herrin, co-owners of C&B Bagels on Ferguson Avenue, after they sought alternatives to closing the street in front of their shop during peak business hours, the Wood River Enrichment Network abruptly cancelled its annual Food Truck Festival set for October.
Almost immediately, social media erupted with information, misinformation, accusations and calls for a boycott of C & B Bagels.
In the days since, the virtual mudslinging has crossed into reality.
Not aware of any conflicts, the city council approved the street closing, that would essentially prohibit street traffic to the bagel shop, a few weeks ago.
The Herrins told the Big Z they spoke with one of the event organizers and city officials and offered multiple compromises but never asked to cancel the event:
The following is a statement from Wood River Mayor Tom Stalcup:
The City of Wood River is glad that work is being done on a compromise to have the Food Truck Festival. It is clear that this event is a favorite in our community.
We understand that the City needs better oversight on events like these and hope to move in a positive direction. Going forward, we will be reviewing our guidelines to be sure that events will benefit all businesses in the event areas.
I’m grateful that we have so many passionate business owners and residents that are committed to the revitalization and growth of our city. Sometimes when you have passionate people doing great things, you experience some growing pains. We’re still committed to our revitalization efforts, and I’m excited about what’s happening and what is to come.
I look forward to many successful events in the future and hope that our businesses, organizations, and residents can come together to promote a better Wood River for everyone.
Tom Stalcup
Mayor, City of Wood River