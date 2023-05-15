With pandemic-era assistance programs winding down, agencies that help the needy are noticing an increase in those using their services. In Cottage Hills, Community Hope Center Executive Director Paul Millitzer tells The Big Z they are busier now than they have been in a while.
He says donations of non-perishable foods are always welcome, as are volunteers. They also provide personal care items.
You can learn more about the services the Community Hope Center offers by calling 259-0959 or clicking here: https://communityhopecenteril.org/