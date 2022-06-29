Paul Militzer has been leading the Community Hope Center in Cottage Hills for eight years and recently visited the Big Z for a chat with me during Let’s Talk. You can here the full audio interview here:
What did you do before you came to the Community Hope Center (CHC)?
My wife and I moved here from Chicago in 1991 and for 16 years I was pastor of Cherry Street Baptist Church. I stepped away for a while and this job opening presented itself and I was encouraged to apply. I felt like God called me to this role and it has been a good fit for me. I knew a lot of other area pastors and I had some gifts to share to lead the center and partner with the pastors and churches and so far, it’s been a wonderful experience.
How did the CHC get started?
Crystal and Leameal Davis began the ministry in 1988 out of their garage to help people in need, providing food and clothing and praying with people. It later moved into an old fire station and over the years continued to grow until 1997 when the Bethalto School District gifted the old Forest Homes grade school to the center. Lyn Cloninger was the first executive director in 2008 and helped get things organized and expand our services.
How many people does the CHC serve?
In May we served … 466 households and 1,300 individuals. We are a large food pantry, in fact so large that we allow people to come every other week while some pantries may only be able to serve clients once a month.
What changes have been made to CHC services over the years?
We like to say we are more than a food pantry, although the main thing we do is food. I think the biggest change that’s been made in the history of the CHC, aside from the move to our current building, is going to a model that many other groups like ours follow which is called Client Choice. When I came on board in 2014, we were handing out boxes of food to people who would come to us for help, and that’s not the most dignified way to distribute food to people. When COVID hit, we were getting ready to make the change to Client Choice and that pause allowed us to adopt it more quickly, do a little remodeling while we were shut down and then reopen allowing people to make appointments and shop in what we call “the store.” The clients get to choose what they want to eat which is what everyone likes to do. We’ve found there’s less waste when people can choose what they want. We also still offer household items and clothing if people need that, but that’s been the biggest change.
You said the CHC would like to find a new home? Do you know where and when that might happen?
Our current building is old, and when it rains, we are usually patching the flat roof, so we’d like to find a new home and feel God is calling us to go in that direction. Where and when is not up to us, but I imagine it will be in the Alton, Cottage Hills, or Wood River area. It would also help more people if we could be on the bus (MCT) line, because right now we’re not. While people are still able to find us (on Culp Lane), it’s not the easiest place to get to. I think a building or property with 25,000 square feet and the ability to set it up like we need, including our store and a loading dock or place to easily unload food would be great and then space to meet with clients would be wonderful.
Finally, what can people do if they need assistance?
We offer services by appointment only: Monday, Wednesday, Friday between 9 am - 1 pm, Tuesday between 9 am - 12 pm; Thursdays from 4 pm - 6 pm (No services on any 5th Thursday of a month) Beginning July 14, we’ll expand our Thursday hours until 7 pm. Call 618-251-8021 to schedule your appointment.