A partnership between the City of Alton and the Riverbender Community Center appears to be at least a little bit closer to happening today. Two weeks ago, the city received a proposal from the head of the Community Center asking the city to consider running the operation on 3rd Street.
Alton Mayor David Goins tells The Big Z a committee made up of community stakeholders has been formed to study the proposal.
According to the proposal, the Community Center would gift all its assets, inventory, furnishings, games, and cash reserves to the city with the understanding the Park and Recreation Department would operate it and provide similar services to the community. Goins stated he hopes to have a proposal from a committee ready for council approval sometime in October.