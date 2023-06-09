The prosecution of a 2014 cold-case murder is being transferred to St. Clair County. 55-year-old Odilon Villagran-Gudino was charged with three counts of First-Degree Murder and a single count of Concealment of a Homicidal Death. He was initially charged in Madison County.
But it has now believed the fatal stabbing of then-52-year-old Jose “Pee Wee” Randolfo Pagoada, a Honduran national, happened in St. Clair County before his body was brought to Alton and left in an abandoned car in the 2700 block of Powhatten Street near the intersection with Seminary Street. After the resolution of the murder charges in St. Clair County, the charge of Concealment of a Homicidal Death will be prosecuted in Madison County. In April of 2021, he was arrested in Mexico. On May 16 of this year, he was extradited to the United States.