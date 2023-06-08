Next Thursday, June 15, you are invited to an event called Coffee and Cleanup. It’s a combination of education and action at the National Great Rivers Research and Education Center. The morning starts at 9am with coffee and bagels.
Then there will be ice-breaking activities, followed by a couple of speakers on the harmful effects of plastics in the river. Those would be Tony Dell, an ecologist at their lab, and Jennifer Wendt, the Plastic Waste Reduction Campaign Manager with Mississippi River Cities and Towns Initiative. Jolena Pang, Ecology Educator at NGRREC tells The Big Z it's hands-on after that.
The event is expected to wrap up around noon. Registration is not necessary but is appreciated. You can do that here: https://1mississippi.org/events/watershed-cleanup/