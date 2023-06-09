The Boys and Girls Club of Alton held a ribbon cutting on Thursday at their new playground. Community members helped raise tens of thousands of dollars to help get the project moving and replace an old playground at the club along Washington Avenue. The playground is open for any kid in the community to use.
Boys and Girls Club Executive Director Al Womack credits Eddie Sholar for getting the ball rolling to improve that part of the property:
Womack stressed the playground would not have been possible without help from community partners, businesses, board members and other supporters of the club.
The total project cost around $185,000. Helmkamp Construction has led the installation effort over the last few weeks.