The Madison County Clerk’s Office is rolling out a Student Ambassador Program. It’s described as a student-led approach to learning about the importance and fundamentals of voting, and then through a peer-to-peer approach, educate their classmates about the process.
Madison County Clerk Linda Andreas tells The Big Z this program helps teach high-school juniors and seniors about the election process.
Thirteen Madison County High Schools are participating, and the first meeting will be held October 16 at the County Administration Building. If you would like to learn more, you can talk to your high school principal or counselor or call the County Clerk’s Office 618-692-6290.