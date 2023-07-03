Dealing with downed tree limbs after the storms of the last few days? A horticulture expert at the University of Illinois Extension office has some advice for cleaning up. For starters, you shouldn't attempt to clear trees, limbs and other debris that is on or near power lines. Leave that to the utility company, says the extension's Chris Enroth.
Same goes for broken limbs stuck up high in your tree. That should be taken care of by a certified arborist. He warns not to get scammed though, as fraudulent tree trimmers often appear after a big storm.
Enroth also notes that an arborist can advise which trees are no longer stable and are unsafe. He urges caution when using a chainsaw. Safety tips include wearing gloves as well as eye and ear protection and don't use a chainsaw from a ladder.