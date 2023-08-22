Illinois motorists trying to cross the Clark Bridge into Missouri this (Tuesday) morning were greeted by snarled traffic after an accident around 7:20am. It happened in the construction zone in West Alton where crews were pouring concrete as part of the project to create a second elevated lane on US Route 67.
Traffic was backed up across the bridge all the way to Landmarks Boulevard for a while, with some motorists saying they were at a complete stop for a half hour or more at one point. Traffic had returned to normal by around 8:45am.