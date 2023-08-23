There is a plan in the works to upgrade the decorative lighting on the Clark Bridge in Alton. The 176 lights that illuminate the pylons are mostly dead, so the Alton City Council is expected to approve a plan to replace the lights with LED fixtures.
The project will cost just under one-million dollars, and a number of funding sources have been secured. Alton’s 3rd Ward Alderman Ray Strebel tells The Big Z about the financial aspect of switching to LED’s.
The city is responsible for the cost of the pylon lighting, while IDOT covers the cost of the street lighting on the bridge. The City Council meets at 6:30 at City Hall and Strebel says they will consider this under suspension of the rules.