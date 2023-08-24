The Alton City Council has given the go-ahead to a project to light up the Clark Bridge. The 176 light fixtures that are currently in place will be replaced with LED equipment, and the hope is to get started on the work by the end of the year.
The project will cost just under one-million dollars, and a number of funding sources have been secured. Alton’s 3rd Ward Alderman Ray Strebel tells The Big Z about what the LED’s will be able to do.
The existing lighting draws 165 watts per fixture. The new lighting will consume only 45 watts per fixture, which equates to a 73% reduction in energy use.