The process of appointing members to the Wood River Planning Committee continues. The Wood River City Council voted 3-2 to table the mayor’s nominees again at its most recent meeting. Councilman David Ayres moved to table the appointments until he and the mayor could meet to discuss the issue as he requested at the previous council meeting.
Councilman Bill Dettmers tells The Big Z people who have volunteered in the past have stayed on for a long time and are often connected to the city itself.
Mayor Tom Stalcup sought the re-appointment of three members and one new member to the committee, but councilman David Ayres moved to table the appointments until he and the mayor could meet to discuss the issue as he requested at the previous council meeting.