The cause of a fire at a church in Glen Carbon is under investigation. The blaze broke out Saturday afternoon at the Shiloh Christian Church on Sunset Avenue, with Glen Carbon fire crews requesting assistance from other departments to put out the fire.
Crews from Edwardsville, Collinsville, Maryville, and Troy responded and battled not only the fire but the afternoon heat. Madison County Emergency Management also assisted at the scene. There were no injuries as no one was inside the church at the time and the cause is unknown.